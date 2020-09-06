x
Round Rock ISD employee dies after being trapped under large tractor mower

It happened in the 5800 block of McNeil Drive near Parmer Lane, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died after being trapped underneath a large tractor mower, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Round Rock ISD confirmed to KVUE that there was "an accident this morning involving one of our employees and the employee has passed away." 

Medics got the call at approximately 9:23 a.m. in the 5800 block of McNeil Drive near Parmer Lane, according to ATCEMS.

EMS officials attempted CPR on the adult patient, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Round Rock ISD officials said Travis County were investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

