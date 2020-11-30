2 hospitalized after shooting in North Austin

Multiple lanes of St. Johns Avenue are blocked off due to police activity and emergency response in the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities have responded to a shooting in North Austin that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds Monday morning.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said officers received a shoot/stab hotshot call at 10:01 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of West St. Johns Avenue. Police said one person was taken into custody at approximately 10:16 a.m.

The APD and Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) personnel said two people were taken to the hospital. ATCEMS said one person had serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries and the other person had non-life threatening injuries.

Cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation show multiple lanes have been blocked off in the area due to heavy police presence and emergency vehicles.

