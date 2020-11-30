x
2 hospitalized after shooting in North Austin

Multiple lanes of St. Johns Avenue are blocked off due to police activity and emergency response in the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities have responded to a shooting in North Austin that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds Monday morning. 

The Austin Police Department (APD) said officers received a shoot/stab hotshot call at 10:01 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of West St. Johns Avenue. Police said one person was taken into custody at approximately 10:16 a.m. 

The APD and Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) personnel said two people were taken to the hospital. ATCEMS said one person had serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries and the other person had non-life threatening injuries. 

Cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation show multiple lanes have been blocked off in the area due to heavy police presence and emergency vehicles.

No other information was immediately available.

