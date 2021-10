The shooting happened in the 1500 block of E. Howard Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in northeast Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

ATCEMS said medics and Austin police responded to the 1500 block of E. Howard Lane for a "gun shot wound incident." The two victims were transported to the hospital with critical, life threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

KVUE has sent a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.

FINAL Gunshot Wound Incident at 1500blk E HOWARD LN: #ATCEMSMedics have transported 2 adult patients to a local trauma facility, both w/ critical, life threatening injuries. Patient count stands at 2, no addt'l patients found. No other info available, EMS clearing scene shortly. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 25, 2021