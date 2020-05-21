Austin City Council approves purchase of hotel to house Austinites vulnerable to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — There's more protective housing available for Austinites who are vulnerable to the coronavirus.
The Austin City Council approved the purchase and use of a Country Inn and Suites for those experiencing homelessness or unable to quarantine during the crisis.
The hotel is located at 7400 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road and was purchased for $8,755,00,0 including closing costs, according to the City agenda.
It's the City's fourth facility being dedicated for this purpose.
