Austin City Council approves purchase of hotel to house Austinites vulnerable to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — There's more protective housing available for Austinites who are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The Austin City Council approved the purchase and use of a Country Inn and Suites for those experiencing homelessness or unable to quarantine during the crisis.

The hotel is located at 7400 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road and was purchased for $8,755,00,0 including closing costs, according to the City agenda.

It's the City's fourth facility being dedicated for this purpose.