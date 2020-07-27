Austin police searching for driver in North Austin hit-and-run

APD said the crash happened on July 23 in the 9100 block of Research Blvd. in North Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a woman, identified as 43-year-old Sarah Dabadie, in North Austin on July 23 and drove away.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said officers responded at approximately 1:34 a.m. on July 23 to what appeared to be a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 9100 block of Research Blvd. on southbound proper.

APD said the initial investigation showed that Dabadie was in the roadway for an unknown reason and unknown circumstances, was struck by a vehicle, and the driver did not stop. The driver is unknown as of July 27.

Police said several motorists, who were passing by after Dabadie had already been hit, stopped and called 911.

The incident is being investigated as a criminal matter, APD said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit detectives at 512-974-4278. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.