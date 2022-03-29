Charred Texas French Bread building partially collapses, hurting construction worker

The business was destroyed by a fire months ago.

AUSTIN, Texas — The building that housed Texas French Bread, a beloved Austin restaurant, partially collapsed Tuesday, hurting a construction worker.

The Austin Fire Department said at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday that part of the building fell on top of a construction worker. Before first responders arrived, other workers were able to get the person out from under the building. Firefighters then performed first aid before the worker was taken to a hospital.

There is no word on how serious the worker's injuries are.

Texas French Bread is located in the 2900 block of Rio Grande Street. The West Campus-adjacent restaurant was a favorite for University of Texas students.

In late January, a fire ripped through the bakery, destroying the building. A GoFundMe was created for the owners shortly after the fire to help staff affected by the business' closing. Fire officials said mechanical failures accidentally started the blaze.

Shock, heartbreak and disbelief were some of the emotions community members described the day after seeing the Texas French Bread bakery destroyed in a fire. In February, Easy Tiger and the Austin chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier held a bake sale to raise money for Texas French Bread.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube