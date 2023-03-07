What are the fireworks restrictions across Austin?

Before you light the fuse, you will want to make sure you aren't violating any city or county restrictions.

AUSTIN, Texas — They are dazzling, shimmering, sparkling and twinkling. Across Central Texas, many people will be firing off fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

You can pop fireworks in unincorporated parts of Travis County, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. You must stay 5,000 feet away from any city limits, and you must pop them safely. Be wary of dry grass and leaves nearby, make sure you have water on hand in case of a fire and always follow the instructions on the box.

According to the Travis County website, there are various city limits located in Travis County, which includes the City of Austin, where using fireworks is prohibited. People can not set off fireworks in Travis County parks.

According to the City, it is illegal for anyone to use or sell fireworks within Austin.

However, items such as snake "GlowWorms," smoke devices, sparklers and trick noisemakers such as party poppers and snappers are permitted.

If you are looking to put on a fireworks display, you will need a permit from the City of Austin. You must also present a site plan, a copy of a pyrotechnic operator license, list of fireworks to be used, a certificate of insurance, pay $200 in a permit fee and permit application and a public display permit.

All this must be submitted at least 21 days before the event. The fireworks contractor or pyrotechnic operator will also be responsible for an apparatus standby fee and firewatch inspector fee if needed.

City officials say it is prohibited to "manufacture, assemble, store, sell, offer to sell, possess, urge, ignite, cause to be discharged or discharge fireworks within the corporate limits of the city or within 5,000 feet outside the city limits."

Anyone who violates this will be fined according to the City's code of ordinances here. The City also states if a parent or guardian allows a child, 17 and under, to use, discharge, ignite, detonate or fire any fireworks, they will also be fined under the City's ordinance. Anyone who hosts a fireworks display will be liable and fined according to the ordinance.

According to the Hutto's ordinances:

It is unlawful to store, keep, sell, use, discharge, ignite, detonate or fire any fireworks, except under a special permit

Parent or guardian to allow a child 18 and under to store, transport, keep, use, discharge, ignite, detonate or fire any fireworks

No one can assist or encourage a person under 18 to keep, use, discharge, detonate or fire any fireworks

No fireworks displays are allowed if the state forest service, the county or the city declares "drought conditions"

According to the City, anyone who violates the ordinances on a first offense will be fined $500.

"For each subsequent conviction within two years, the offender shall be fined an amount of not less than $500- and not more than $2,000 for each offense," the website stated.

In Liberty Hill, no one can sell, give away, use, receive or manufacture fireworks within the city limits. Under the City's ordinances, no one can encourage or help a person under 18 own or ignite fireworks within the city limits.

If a person violates this part of the ordnance they will be fined $500. Each violation will be treated as a separate offense.

However there is an exception: "The city secretary, with approval of the city council, may issue a special written permit for a fireworks/explosives display with the city limits," according to the city's website.

Under the City of Taylor, no one can fire off fireworks within the city limits and within 5,000 feet outside the city limits, unless a permit has been issued. City Council can issue a permit for a public display after the city fire chief performs an examination. However, a permit will not be issued if the city council and fire chief determine there are dangers to people or property because of the location.

Anyone who violates this part of the ordinance will be fined $500 for each offense.

According to Pflugerville, anyone who fires off fireworks within the city or 5,000 feet outside the city limits is considered "a public nuisance." The fire marshal will then have the authority to take, remove and destroy any fireworks found in violation of the ordinance.

However, this ordinance does not apply to "pyrotechnic displays designed to entertain the general public, which have been approved by the fire marshal."

Just like the other surrounding cities around Central Texas, Round Rock does not allow fireworks within the city and 5,000 feet outside the city limits.

When it comes to pyrotechnic displays, a permit is required. The person must provide "a proof of financial responsibility to satisfy claims for damages to property or personal injuries" and pay a site inspection fee.

Anyone in violation of unauthorized fireworks will be taken and removed by the fire marshal or the chief of police.

In Cedar Park, the police department will be enforcing the fireworks ordinance. According to the City's website, fireworks are prohibited within city limits and within 5,000 feet of the city limits. There is a maximum fine of $2,000 for violating this ordinance.

The only fireworks display allowed must be professional and licensed. Otherwise, Cedar Park allows fireworks that do not explode or fly into the air such as sparklers, blooming flowers, snaps, etc.

Anyone who lights fireworks within the city limits of Leander will be deemed a public nuisance. That person will be fined $500 for each offense. A person is also not allowed to help anyone under 18 light fireworks within city limits.

A person may require a permit for firework displays within the city limits. This permit will be approved by the city council and the city secretary. The permit contains conditions for the fireworks display. However, if a person violates these conditions, it is considered an offense.

In the city of Jarrell, no one can have, keep, store, sell, use or manufacture fireworks within fire limits.

A permit is required for public displays, which needs approval from the fire marshal and the city administrator. The permit will provide conditions for the fireworks display. If you fail to follow the conditions under the permit, it is considered an offense.

It is considered an offense if someone helps someone under 18 with lighting fireworks within the fire limits of the city.

For anyone who fires off fireworks within the fire limits, this violation will be declared a public nuisance and will be deemed a misdemeanor. That person will then be fined.

In Hays County, officials state that fireworks are not allowed within the city limits or during burn bans.

You can't light fireworks near schools, which includes colleges and universities, churches, hospitals, licensed child car centers, gas stations or close by where fireworks are sold. You can also not light fireworks from a vehicle.

According to the Williamson County park rules, no one can "possess or use any kind of firework, except by permit, in any park, preserve, trail or facility."

You can see which firework restrictions are active by county through the Williamson County website.