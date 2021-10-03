One dead in rollover crash in West Austin

Officials said the crash happened on RM 2244 near River Hills Road in West Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died in a rollover crash on Wednesday morning in West Austin, according to officials.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the crash happened at RM 2244 and River Hills Road. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said one westbound lane of traffic was closed due to the crash.

ATCEMS said there was only one vehicle involved in the crash, and added that the victim was ejected and died at the scene.

Officials said to avoid the area if you can and expect traffic delays.

#TravisCoTrafficFatality FINAL Rollover Collision at Fm 2244 Rd / River Hills Rd: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased on Scene Pronouncement of an adult patient. Expect extended #ATXTraffic delays in the area & avoid if possible. No other information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 10, 2021