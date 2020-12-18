Eviction protections in Austin, Travis County extended to February 2021

Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown extended eviction protections to Feb. 1, 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Dec. 17, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown announced they had extended eviction protections to Feb. 1, 2021.

“We know the efforts taken by the City of Austin and Travis County to protect tenants from eviction during this pandemic are working to keep our community more safe,” said Brown. “In the next few weeks, many Travis County families will be celebrating holidays, a vaccine will become available for our community, and at the same time increasing COVID cases continue to be a challenge. Now is not the time to roll back these important protections. We must continue to make the health and safety of our community our number one priority.”

Adler said data shows the actions taken to prevent evictions have "saved many lives" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we cautiously enter the holiday season, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and I are extending eviction protections in the interest of public health, while also further pursuing changes to better address the impact on landlords," Adler said.

The order is effective immediately and, unless terminated or modified by a future order, prohibits the issuance of notices to vacate and the removal of a tenant's property by a property owner. The order does not forgive rent payments, but rather gives renters extra time to pay what might be overdue.

Travis County has online resources for tenants facing eviction.

This order extension comes after the Austin City Council unanimously passed an ordinance, sponsored by Councilmember Greg Casar, extending the applicability period and expiration date in requiring notices of proposed evictions during the Dec. 10, 2020 City Council meeting.

Austin also launched $12.9 million in funds for the Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) program this fall and approved $2 million for additional rental assistance during the Dec. 10, 2020 City Council meeting.