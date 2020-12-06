Teachers, students and family rally in 'Educators March for Justice'

The goal is for all those involved in educating the region's children and youth to speak in one powerful voice and demand changes to local policing.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several local teachers and activists gathered at Republic Square for a rally and march to Austin City Hall on Friday, June 12.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the "Educators March for Justice" will bring together a broad coalition of teachers, administrators, students and families from public and private K-12 and higher education organizations around Central Texas.

"We will hold a peaceful rally to demonstrate the unity and commitment of educators to bring about conditions in our society that allow our black students and their families to exist and thrive," organizers said on their event page.