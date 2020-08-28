21 arrested in Austin-area drug bust, report says

Fourteen of the 21 people arrested are charged with crimes that would have them face between five and 40 years in federal prison, if convicted, reports say.

AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty-one people have been arrested in connection to an Austin-area cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking operation, according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The Statesman reported, citing two federal grand jury indictments from the U.S. Department of Justice, those arrested were charged with conspiring to distribute a controlled substance.

The 21 individuals arrested, according to the Statesman's report, were:

Juan Miguel Campuzano-Rebollar, 25, of Austin

Santana Olmedo-Carbajal, 39, of Cedar Creek

Jose Miguel Campuzano-Gonzalez, 52, of Austin

Saudiel Granados-Cruz, 26, of Austin

Narciso Osorio-Aquino, 22, of Austin

Martha Yanez, 44, of Elgin

Blanca Arce-Mora, 21, of Austin

Jose Ramiro Castellan-Ortiz, 50, of Austin

Jose Cruz-Licona, 26, of Austin

Blanca Arteaga, 22, of Austin

Antonio Benitez-Ugarte, 33, of Austin

Iris Garcia, 28, of Austin

Jose Rivera-Benitez, 33, of Austin

Edward Keane, 55, of Perryopolis, Pennsylvania

William Sump, 48, of Port Lavaca

Elvis Jackson, 59, of Taylor

Angela Eans, 59, of Bastrop

Hulan McCoy, 46, of Bastrop

Christopher Henderson, 37, of Bastrop

Brandon Carter, 35, of Bastrop

Joshua Haywood, 34, of Austin

In a statement, the Department of Justice told the Statesman, “The DEA, along with our state and local law enforcement partners, will continue to pursue any individual or organization that threaten the well-being and stability of our communities. Nothing is more critical than the safety and security of our citizens.”

Fourteen of the 21 people arrested are charged with crimes that would have them face between five and 40 years in federal prison, if convicted, according to the Statesman. The other seven face up to 20 years in federal prison, if convicted.