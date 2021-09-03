Law office in Downtown Austin catches fire

Austin fire crews were able to get the fire under control Tuesday morning and said there were no reported injuries.

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) said the fire happened at 607 W. 14th St., which is the address for Newberry Law, PLLC. Austin fire crews were able to get the fire under control Tuesday morning and said there were no reported injuries.

Working fire 607 W. 14th at law office is under control. No injuries. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/xI40DSxkKA — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 9, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the AFD.

There was not any further information available. This story will be updated as KVUE learns more.