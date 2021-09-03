x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Law office in Downtown Austin catches fire

Austin fire crews were able to get the fire under control Tuesday morning and said there were no reported injuries.
Credit: Austin Fire Department
Courtesy: Austin Fire Department

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin fire crews responded Tuesday morning to a fire at a law office downtown. 

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) said the fire happened at 607 W. 14th St., which is the address for Newberry Law, PLLC. Austin fire crews were able to get the fire under control Tuesday morning and said there were no reported injuries. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the AFD.

There was not any further information available. This story will be updated as KVUE learns more.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Service industry workers clash with 'Info Wars' at protest

San Antonio veteran running to Austin Capitol in honor of Vanessa Guillen

Williamson County's 'law and order' reputation has led to years of corruption, officials say