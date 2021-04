A homeless person was hit while walking across the street with a shopping cart just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in northwest Travis county.

All eastbound lanes of State Highway 45 were shut down between Parmer Lane and FM 620 Tuesday morning. The road was reopened at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A homeless person was hit while walking across the street with a shopping cart just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Authorities have the driver's vehicle, but no suspect is in custody at the moment.