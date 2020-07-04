AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is about Austin ranking as the 18th worst city in the nation in terms of traffic, according to a survey.

A man was arrested after being involved in a crash which killed a nine-year-old and seriously injured another, according to Austin police.

Police said Cain Perez Estrada, 34, was driving in the 5500 block of E. Parmer Lane when his car was involved in a crash with a 2009 Hummer H3 at approximately 9:18 p.m. on March 30.

According to APD, the 2009 Hummer H3 was traveling southbound across the eastbound lanes in the 5500 block of E. Parmer Lane when she failed to yield to Estrada's 2008 Mercedes-Benz ML3. Police said Estrada's ML3 struck the passenger’s side of the Hummer. The two child passengers in the Hummer were transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas for treatment of their injuries. One of those children, nine-year-old Daminik Lopez, died from her injuries on April 4, 2020, according to APD. The other child underwent emergency surgery for critical injuries.

Estrada went to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and was later arrested for DWI, which is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash, APD said.

This is Austin’s 24th fatal traffic crash of 2020 and 25th total vehicle fatality of the year. At this time in 2019, there were 17 traffic fatalities, according to APD.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-8544. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

