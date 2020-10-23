x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Oct. 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 23 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 845,100 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 31,327 cases have been reported and at least 448 people have died. At least 30,039 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,268 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 64 people have died. At least 5,650 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 9,289 cases have been reported in the county and at least 150 people have died. At least 8,957 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Oct. 22

Updates:

