Austin's historic Evergreen Cemetery gets security improvements after vandalism

Evergreen Cemetery advocates said it's a step in the right direction, but more still needs to be done.

AUSTIN, Texas — Evergreen Cemetery is getting security upgrades thanks in part to community members, like Steven Brown. Back in September 2020, someone spray painted some of its headstones blue and left people with loved ones buried there infuriated.

The Evergreen Cemetery community stuck together even after the vandalism, held a parade honoring their loved ones and made sure to push city leaders for change.

"We really want to see what measures we're taking on the criminal aspect to make sure that this doesn't happen again," said Brown, an East Austin resident.

Some of the measures come in the form of lighting and cameras thanks to the City of Austin's 2018 bond money. According to the parks and recreation department, the entire clean up process cost nearly $4,000. Brown said community members are glad there's some action being taken, but it's still upsetting to them that it took vandalism to get anything done at Evergreen.

"We're going to stick together long term. We're going to hold our our elected officials and leaders accountable," said Brown. "Our call to action is for our elected officials to stay engaged with what the community wants. With elections coming up in the next couple of years, we are really motivated."

A city spokesperson told KVUE all the new security installments will be done by the fall of this year. The City is also looking into upgrading roadways in Evergreen Cemetery.