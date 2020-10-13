Austin police seeking suspect who shot gun in air at North Austin car club meeting

The APD said a fight broke out between several people in the parking lot where a car club was meeting in northeast Austin.

Austin police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly conduct incident that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 12, at approximately 11:15 p.m.

The APD said a fight broke out between several people in the parking lot where a car club was meeting in northeast Austin. During the fight, the suspect, described as a Black or Hispanic man with a stocky build last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, gray Nike shorts with the logo on the left leg and possibly dark-colored sneakers, fired a gun into the air, APD said.

According to APD, the shooting occurred during a multi-agency police operation to address illegal activity associated with this car club that had been meeting on the property since the beginning of summer.

KVUE reported in August that North Austin neighbors said the noise and disruption from the car club meets were unbearable.

"It's like in my living room ... it sounds like a NASCAR event is occurring when the gatherings are happening," one North Austin resident told KVUE.

Nearly two weeks later, the APD made 22 arrests as part of the multi-agency operation, which resulted in 25 vehicles being towed. There were 13 charges for misdemeanor reckless driving, five misdemeanor arrests for deadly conduct, two misdemeanor arrests for possession of marijuana and three misdemeanor arrests for unlawful carry of a weapon, according to an APD press release.

The APD said shooting a gun into the air within the city limits is a Class C misdemeanor, but doing so in a crowded space is a third-degree felony and is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477). The APD said all information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.