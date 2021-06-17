x
Local businesses, families prepare for potential of power outages this summer

ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve during a stretch of extreme temperatures across the state.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas governor Greg Abbott stated in a press conference this week that the State power grid is "better than it's ever been," but some Texas families and small businesses beg to differ, while ERCOT urges conservation to avoid another blackout. 

For a lot of Texans, February 2021 is a nightmare that many wish they could erase from their memories. The winter storm brought spiraling lines outside of grocery stores, frigid cold nights inside homes and damage to homes beyond repair. 

It also hurt small businesses who were already struggling from a year of lost revenue due the COVID-19 pandemic. Crema Bakery in South Austin is a small business that had to give away thousands of dollars worth of groceries when the power went out. 

Now, the thought of it happening again during triple-digit temperatures is unimaginable for Crema Bakery's owner, Jessica Tomberlin.

"For a governor, for a state, and for a legislature that claims to be so focused on the little guy and businesses, for them to think that this is an okay way for us to operate, is just unfathomable really," said Tomberlin.

Here's a closer look at what ERCOT is asking for Texans to do in order to conserve energy:

Viewers chimed in with a wide range of responses to ERCOT's recommendations:

Popular Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo placed this message on their sign on Thursday, a playful response to ERCOT's request:

