Water treatment tips for those without power during boil water notice

Here are some tips to treat your water if you are still without power.

AUSTIN, Texas — The entire City of Austin is now under a boil water notice. The city’s largest water treatment plant, the Ullrich Plant just south of the river, lost power. Austin Water has more than 900,000 customers and joins several other Central Texas regions also under boil water notices.

Meanwhile, some Texans may still be without power and cannot boil water even if they wanted to. Here are some tips from the San Antonio Water System for treating your water if you don't have power:

Use camp stoves, fish fryers, or grills to heat the water – outside only, of course.

You can disinfect your water by putting a 1/8 teaspoon of household bleach per each gallon of water, shake or mix it very well and let it sit for 30 minutes.

Here’s what you can do if you don’t have electricity to boil water (and if none of these work for you, ask a friend or neighbor for help!!) pic.twitter.com/c6gCEkpLqi — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) February 18, 2021

If none of these options work for you – try to find a neighbor or friend willing to help out.

Austin Water said it is working with Austin Energy to get power going again at the plant so it can come back online. And if you need toilet tips, we have those, too.