AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died in an auto-pedestrian crash that happened in South Austin on Sunday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened in the 1800 to 1900 block of W. Ben White Boulevard in westbound service road lanes. Initial reports stated that medics were performing CPR on an adult, but that person was later pronounced dead.

#ATXTrafficFatality FINAL: 1800-1922 W Ben White Blvd Svrd Wb; #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On-scene Pronouncement of 1 adult patient. Expect continued traffic delays & road closures & remain alert for investigators working. Avoid the area if possible. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 8, 2021

ATCEMS said to expect road closures and traffic delays in the area.

Austin police said the driver stayed at the scene.