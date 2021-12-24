Man dies after being hit by vehicle on I-35 hours before Christmas Eve

The crash happened at approximately 10:44 p.m. on Dec. 23 along the highway just north of Parmer Lane, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 35 hours before Christmas Eve, according to the Austin Police Department (APD).

The auto-pedestrian crash happened at approximately 10:44 p.m. on Dec. 23 along the highway just north of Parmer Lane, the APD said. According to the APD, the people involved stayed on scene.

However, while police were conducting an investigation into the crash, an unrelated vehicle tried to drive through the area, was pulled over and that driver arrested for a DUI.

The roadway was reopened later on Christmas Eve.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality 13800 N Ih 35 Nb (22:44) #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of a reported vehicle vs pedestrian collision. Expect #ATXTraffic closures for investigation. No further information available. pic.twitter.com/GDIfVUg2qE — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 24, 2021