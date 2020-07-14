Army Futures Command announces software factory in Austin

"All of these efforts will develop and sustain the digital talent the Army needs for the future," Gen. John M. Murray said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Army Futures Command announced its first soldier-led software factory on Tuesday.

According to Army officials, the Austin-based software factory will leverage a train-with-industry pipeline to empower soldiers and civilians to scope and solve problems with modern software practices.

It will allow units to act faster and mitigate unforeseen risk, will teach soldiers and civilians how to solve Army problems with cloud technology and modern software and better prepare soldiers for disconnected warfare in 2028 and beyond.

"The capability to develop software at the lowest tactical levels will help us provide better software products," said Gen. John M. Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command. "We anticipate long-term cost savings and expect the Software Factory to help us maintain a competitive advantage across Army modernization efforts."

The Austin-based factory complements the Army's digital talent initiative based at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Introducing Software Factory: a first-of-its-kind concept for the @USArmy that will leverage a train-with-industry pipeline to empower Soldiers and DA Civilians to scope and develop a software solution to modern problems. pic.twitter.com/MsjQ837wyR — Army Futures Command (@armyfutures) July 14, 2020

According to a press release, Army professionals will attend data science and engineering graduate programs, and 12 soldiers will attend a boot camp-style fellowship for cloud technicians to help solve Army problems through agile and secure software development processes.

"All of these efforts will develop and sustain the digital talent the Army needs for the future," Murray said. "The CMU-trained engineers will build the data environment the Army needs. The technicians will maintain that environment, and the Software Factory will develop the skills to operate in that environment."

