City of Austin expected to settle two civil lawsuits connected to 2020 protests

In a closed session, Austin City Council is expected to settle two lawsuits that are regarding injuries people sustained from police during the 2020 protests.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is expected to approve settlements in two civil lawsuits connected to the 2020 protests in Downtown Austin.

Those demonstrations lasted longer than a week as people protested outside the Austin Police Department headquarters following the deaths of Michael Ramos and George Floyd. Ramos was killed by an APD officer that same year. Several people were hurt in the protests.

On the Austin City Council agenda for Thursday, Feb. 17, council members are scheduled to vote to approve settlements for Anthony Evans and Justin Howell, who were both injured by police during those protests. The vote will happen during a closed session.



During the protests, Austin police officers deployed bean bags and foam bullets from on top of Interstate 35, which injured several protesters.



KVUE spoke with Evans following the protests. Due to his injuries, he needed two surgeries, spent three days at the hospital, had a metal wire in his mouth for six weeks, and now has a permanent titanium plate in his jaw.

It is currently unclear how much the City of Austin will pay if these settlements are approved.

