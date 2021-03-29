Multiple adults, at least 1 kid hurt in pin-in crash near COTA

All six patients have been declared trauma alerts, according to ATCEMS.

AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple adults and at least one kid have been injured in a multi-vehicle pin-in crash in southeast Austin near Circuit of the Americas, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

ATCEMS said medics responded at approximately 7:57 p.m. to the 9900 block of S. U.S. Highway 183 at the Maha Loop cross street. On-scene medics said there were multiple adults and kids involved in the crash. One pinned-in person was extricated and there was a total of six patients involved in the crash, according to ATCEMS. All six patients have been declared trauma alerts, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS said one child was taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries. Two adults were taken to South Austin Medical Center, one with critical life-threatening injuries and the other with "serious, potentially life-threatening injuries." ATCEMS said two adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with "serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries." The sixth patient was taken to South Austin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

FINAL 2/2: 1 with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, & 2 adults to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries. Expect continued road closures & heavy traffic delays in the area for incident clean-up & investigation. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 29, 2021

FINAL 2/2 UPDATE: 6 patient transported to South Austin Medical Center by ESD #11 Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. No further updates expected. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 29, 2021

ATCEMS advised travelers to expect road closures and heavy traffic delays. Officials said to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.