Austin-area Tesla vehicle plant could also produce batteries, report says

Construction on the new facility is already underway in Travis County.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Tesla vehicle plant on its way to Travis County could also be producing batteries, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Based on documents filed with the State of Texas, the report states Tesla has plans to produce battery cells at the $1 billion assembly plant. The electric vehicle maker has already announced it will be producing the Cybertruck, Semi, Model 3 compact sedan and Model Y vehicles at the site.

Construction for the facility has already kicked off, along with hiring. As of Wednesday, the company's website lists more than 80 open positions in the Austin area.

If a battery facility is indeed produced here in Central Texas, the Statesman reports it could become the first Tesla location to co-locate a full scale battery and vehicle production, in addition to being the second U.S. vehicle-assembly factory after its flagship plant in Fremont, California.