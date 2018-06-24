AUSTIN -- An Austin teenager wants to raise awareness about the increased incidents of young people and suicides.

This after mental health experts, like licensed psychotherapist Jane Flynn, said more teenagers are struggling with mental health disorders than ever before.

Lydia, 15, attends the Liberal Arts and Science Academy High School in East Austin, where she said the pressure is intense.

"I've talked to very few people at LASA that don't have some form of mental disorder," said Lydia.

LASA is a school well known for its academic difficulty and high standards. In fact, you have to apply to even get into LASA, a public school within Austin ISD.

RELATED:

You're not alone. Who to call in Central Texas about suicide

"It's so stressful," said Lydia.

The soon-to-be junior said the pressure has gotten so bad, that the students' response to the simple question of "how are you doing" is alarming.

"Everybody's like, 'Yo, I want death, let's go,'" she explained.

"You don't actually mean it but I think the fact that you just say it anyway is a big deal," Lydia said.

It came to a breaking point for Lydia last October. That's when two LASA students killed themselves within two weeks of each other. Lydia was devastated and started seeing Jane Flynn.

"Anxiety and depression are the number one mental health disorder right now, especially at this age," said Jane Flynn.

For the past 10 years, Flynn has specialized in treating teens. A majority of her patients are from LASA.

"Unfortunately, this age is feeling incredibly hopeless and I hear a lot of, 'I don't want to be here anymore in this world. I'm a burden to my family. Why would my parents waste money on me cause I'm going to die anyway?' ... And they'll say this to me, is that you're selfish for telling me that I can't kill myself," Flynn said.

Such startling statements are only compounded by equally surprising statistics.

The Centers for Disease Control recently released numbers showing suicide as the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34. That's why Flynn said it is important for parents to wake up and watch out for signs. Signs like: not sleeping, isolation, spending too much time on the computer, not doing what they once loved and poor eating habits.

Once parents identify the signs, it's time to get help.

"But if you let the teen get involved in the choice of the therapist or help, it's a big difference," Flynn.

Because the success rate goes up if the teens are involved. If not, Flynn said it's a waste of time for teen patients to be in her office.

"We're sunk. I'm so sorry, I wish I would have known," said Flynn.

Because they're just not invested. Lydia is though. Especially after thinking about suicide herself -- something she would never consider again. But her anxiety continues.

"And that was also restricting and purging, that was kind of like a spiral thing." said Lydia.

Which is why she's still in therapy. The brave 15-year-old sharing her story and inspiring others who are hurting to get help. Showing others what strength really is.

Flynn said teens don't like to call, so if you or someone you know need help, you can text the word "HOME" to 741-741. You can do this 24/7. Or you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-TALK.

© 2018 KVUE