Teachers, students, parents share thoughts about returning to school in the fall

Following Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement for class to return in the fall, students and educators are sharing their concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

AUSTIN, Texas — While Gov. Greg Abbott has given the green light for thousands of Texas students and educators to return to class in the fall, cleaning supplies and masks aren't the only things that will be packed in school bags.

Some will be packing along a lot of anxiety.

In the fall, Samantha Fisher will be a sophomore at Del Valle High School. Active in ROTC and the school marching band, she's not sure what these activities will now look like.

"Yes, I want to be able to see my friends and such, but I also don't want to be the reason these people die," said Fisher.

But going back comes with concern. Samantha doesn't want to get her mother, Joyce Fisher, who is diabetic, sick.

"I also have a few other health conditions that put me at risk of being one of those people that end up with a ventilator," said Joyce Fisher.

RELATED:

Brooke Hurlbut, a pre-K teacher at Pond Springs Elementary, said teaching children without physically laying eyes on them can be tough.

"I'm ready because I miss the kids, the social aspect; I miss the one on one. It's not the same through a screen – I think we all feel that," said Hurlbut. "But then there's concerns. How will we maintain social distancing with the kids and good hand washing?"

She said getting the students back on track will be a top priority.

"There will be gaps without a doubt, so now we have to figure out how to fill those gaps and keep information coming," said Hurlbut.