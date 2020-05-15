Austin ISD teacher runs 50 miles around apartment complex to raise money for students

All of the money raised will go towards learning materials such as technology and bi-literacy resources.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Independent School District teacher is going the extra mile, or miles, to help students in the community.

Luis Reséndiz is running 50 miles around his apartment complex Friday, May 15, to raise money for students for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

Reséndiz is a first-grade dual language teacher at Ridgetop Elementary School.

The AISD teacher will do 50 one-mile laps around his apartment complex in northwest Austin, and he's hoping to finish in less than eight hours. He started running at 5 a.m. Friday morning.

KVUE caught up with him before he kicked off his 50-mile run.

"I think it's important because of the kids," Reséndiz said. "We want them to have The best opportunities possible, so this donation will make an impact at least for the 300-400 kids at this school."

Reséndiz added that the students could use help with supplies.

"I feel a little frustrated because they are not getting the learning they are supposed to but they are doing their best," he said.

All of the money raised will go towards learning materials such as technology and bi-literacy resources.

As of Friday morning, he has raised more than $2,000. His goal is to raise $9,000. If you'd like to donate, you can do so here.