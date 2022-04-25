I-35 lanes reopen after SWAT team called out to South Austin

I-35 was closed in both directions as police responded to the incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — The SWAT team with the Austin Police Department was called out to South Austin Monday morning. Officials are saying officers are clearing out.

According to the APD, officers were called to the frontage road of Interstate 35 at William Cannon Drive. The APD first tweeted about the incident at 7:36 a.m. By nearly 9 a.m., the Austin transportation department said the incident was cleared, and officials said the roadways are opening back up.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics evaluated one person and may take that person to the hospital. There is limited information on what happened before the SWAT team was called out to the area.

Drivers should expect heavy delays along the highway and seek out alternative routes if possible. The interstate was closed in both directions at William Cannon Drive, and drivers should expect residual delays as traffic opens back up.