Officials are responding to an armed, barricaded subject on the 1500 block of Wickersham Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is responding to a situation involving an armed, barricaded subject on the 1500 block of Wickersham Lane.

The APD reported the incident around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

SWAT is on scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

