SWAT situation at America's Best Value Inn ends peacefully

Police said it appears the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department responded to a SWAT callout on the 900 block of East Koenig Lane in North Austin on Friday.

Police said the call came in around 10:38 a.m. reporting a disturbance at America's Best Value Inn. Once there, police were flagged down by a woman saying she was assaulted by a male.

Upon making verbal contact with him, police said he indicated he might have a weapon and he refused to leave the location. He then barricaded himself inside.

APD SWAT call out - 900 block of E. Koenig https://t.co/Y6xDAhIFU7 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) September 11, 2020

At this point, SWAT and APD negotiators were called to the scene. The situation has since ended peacefully, police said, and the suspect is in custody.

The woman was taken to the hospital for injuries believed sustained during the disturbance.

The nearby IHOP was evacuated, as well as nearby hotel rooms.