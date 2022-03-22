Austin SWAT engaged in standoff near East Riverside Drive

Officers attempted to serve a warrant Tuesday afternoon but the suspect fled and barricaded himself in an apartment.

AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin SWAT team are in a standoff with a suspect in the city's southeast side after police tried to serve a warrant Tuesday afternoon.

During a press briefing late Tuesday, Austin Police Department Spokesman Juan Asencio said officers initially tried serving a warrant for a robbery in the 1600 block of East Riverside Drive around 2 p.m., but the suspect took off.

The suspect was last seen climbing a balcony before entering an apartment near Lakeshore and Riverside Drive. At that point, officers called the SWAT team, who then arrived and took over the scene.

SWAT was notified that the suspect was barricaded inside of a room. Asencio said SWAT officers have started using chemical irritants to lure the suspect out of the apartment.

Asencio said the warrant was being served at another location, but that after the suspect escaped he got into a vehicle and ended up on East Riverside Drive.

Asencio said the apartment belongs to a woman known to the suspect but she fled the apartment and is cooperating with officials.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.

