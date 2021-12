The APD said the incident is taking place in the 2000 block of E. Sixth Street. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT team has responded to East Sixth Street for a call about a barricaded subject.

The APD said it will give the media an update, but has not yet said when that will be.

APD Swat is on scene of a barricaded subject call near 2000 E 6th St. PIO4 will be en route shortly and will update with a media staging location and time. Please avoid the immediate area. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 2, 2021