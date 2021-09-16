SWAT team called out to northeast Austin

This marks the third SWAT call this week.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's SWAT team is responding to yet another incident this week.

The Austin Police Department said at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday the SWAT team is responding to the 9500 block of Dessau Road in northeast Austin. That's near Rundberg Lane.

Drivers are told to avoid the area and beware that streets surrounding the call-out may need to shut down.

This is the third time this week the SWAT team has been called to a situation. In fact, less than 24 hours earlier, SWAT responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on South Lamar Boulevard, and a shelter-in-place was lifted at an East Austin apartment complex on Wednesday.