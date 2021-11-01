Austin police investigating suspicious death in eastern Travis County

A man who suffered gunshot wounds died at the scene.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in eastern Travis County.

Police said they got calls about "shots fired" in the 7300 block of Grand Canyon Drive around 1:45 a.m. the morning of Jan. 11. The victim and his girlfriend then drove to the 8300 block of Springdale Road and another call was placed.

Police believe they were from out of town.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

APD said the girlfriend is OK.

This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. No other information was made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.