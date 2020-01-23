AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in southeast Austin early Thursday morning.

The man was found at a homeless camp on St. Elmo Road near Pleasant Valley Road.

Police told KVUE there's a possibility the man was homeless and are currently calling his death suspicious.

According to Austin police, they received a call at 12:30 a.m. for officers to respond to a welfare check. The caller reportedly told police that his friend told him to call officers, but it's not clear at this time if that friend was the victim.

The same person who made the complaint called again and reportedly told officers his friend had been shot.

Officers said they found the man inside a wooded area off Todd Lane with trauma to his body. The man died just before 1 a.m., police said.

Police could not confirm at this time if the man was shot, but they told KVUE he does have obvious trauma injuries to his body.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call 911.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates

