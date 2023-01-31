City of Austin suspending all regular non-essential operations through Wednesday

Some Tuesday and all Wednesday trash, recycling, composting, bulk and brush collections will be suspended until later this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — As a Winter Weather Warning continues through Thursday morning, the City of Austin is suspending all regular non-essential operations effective 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday.

During this time, all essential public safety services will continue. Essential employees will continue responding to the winter weather event.

Some Tuesday and all Wednesday trash, recycling, composting, bulk and brush collections will be suspended until later this week. Carts should be left at the curb so that staff can collect materials once road conditions improve.

The Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center and public brush drop-off at the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant will be closed on Wednesday. For updates about changes to your services, download the Austin Recycles app or sign up for reminders.

Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Austin Community Court services are closing at 2 p.m. Tuesday, except for the Violet KeepSafe Storage program. That program will remain operational as an essential service for people experiencing homelessness.

All Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed from 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday. All Austin Public Library locations will also be closed, except for the following locations that will be used as warming centers:

Terrazas and Little Walnut Creek branches will be available as warming centers Tuesday until 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Special Events Center at the Central Library is available as a warming center Tuesday only until 6 p.m.

In addition to warming centers, the City has activated its cold weather shelters for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Visit this website for more information about cold weather shelters, warming centers and other impacted City operations. For the most up-to-date information about City operations, follow the City on Facebook and Twitter.

Elsewhere in Central Texas, Williamson County offices will close for a second day on Wednesday. The commissioners court meeting scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. has been canceled.

Many local school districts have also canceled classes and school-related activities.