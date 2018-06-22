Now that school is out, summer camps are helping children keep busy and active during the break. At the University of Texas, the Moody College of Communication hosted a summer camp as well -- one that brings together children and parents of children who stutter.

Camp Dream. Speak. Live. kicked off Monday, June 18 and ends Friday, June 22 on the UT campus. It invites children from all over the world to participate and is completely free to those students.

The Michael and Tami Lang Stuttering Institute, which was founded in 2014 with the mission to better understand stuttering, puts on the camp and provides improved treatment to those who stutter and resources for those who help treat it.

Courtney Byrd, founding director of the Michael and Tami Lang Stuttering Institute, said the camp brings in children who often have insecurities about their stutter and sees them out with a newfound sense of confidence.

"We're seeing that they're less likely to be bullied -- less likely to be teased," said Byrd. "We see so many of our campers leave, and we hear stories of them running for student council."

The camp welcomes children ages 4-17.

Byrd shared that it's inspiring to see the younger children's ability to influence and inspire the older students.

"When they see these little guys doing the things that they were avoiding for so many years, it changes their lives. They say 'I'm not going to let stuttering hold me back anymore because I see these little kids not doing it, and I only wish I had the opportunity, instead of going so many years being afraid because I didn't speak like everyone else.'"

For campers, they shared it's more than a fun, summer camp. It's also a safe space.

"It means we can get away from people who bully us because of our stutter because everyone here stutters," said camper Jack Meadors (11).

"At school, sometimes 'oh, haha you have a speech impediment,' but really I mean it's really uplifting to have all these kids here. I mean some of these kids have never met another person who has the same stuff as them," said Royal Cumby, a junior camp counselor.

Throughout the week, the camp consisted of fun activities and breakout sessions with campers. On Thursday, members of the UT Austin drum line led campers through a parade just for them through the campus. Campers also had an opportunity to share what they wish more people knew about stuttering.

"Stuttering is something we should celebrate!" said one camper.

"Stuttering is a gift. Sent from above!"

"It's OK to stutter, and it doesn't mean you have to be rude to them."

The first ever Camp Dream. Speak. Live was hosted earlier this year in Belgium. International faculty from Portugal and Ireland visited this year's camp at the UT campus to observe and understand the institute's patient-based treatment approach. Their hope was to take those methods back with them abroad. UT is the only university to collaborate with the European Clinical Specialization in Fluency Disorders.

Byrd explained that one of the most important lessons people outside of the stuttering community can take away from campers, is how to better understand stuttering and how to talk with those who do.

"We need people who stutter to learn how to advocate for themselves, and they have to learn at a very young age because, so often, people treat them so ignorantly," said Byrd. "Don't try and avoid communication with them. Listen to them as if they spoke perfectly fluently. They're just like me and you; they just might be a little smarter."

