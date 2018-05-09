AUSTIN, Texas — For many kids, the way the school year starts will define how the whole year will go. That's why Wednesday, hundreds of Austin kids got help in taking a step in the right direction.

East Austin School Prep teamed up with the nonprofit Samaritan's Feet and BB&T bank to provide brand new shoes for their students. This is one of nine distribution events happening across the United States. Mythiquer Pickett is the Director of the Southeast Region for Samaritan's Feet and said this is one of his favorite events to be a part of.

"It's about contagious positivity," Pickett said. "We set the atmosphere with contagious positivity and it just transfers and transfers. That's why you see so many kids walking out of here with smiles and new shoes on their feet. It's basically shoes of hope."

Each student Wednesday also had the opportunity to have their feet washed before getting their new shoes. Every kid would come in with a wristband that included their first name and their shoe size. Barbara Reyes is a senior at East Austin College Prep and said she decided to volunteer for this event, helping get all the shoes to the right section.

"Everybody's energetic and everybody's excited," Reyes said. "I see these kids sit down and maybe are shy at first, but we have the washers talk to them and introduce themselves. I can see the smiles on their faces and seem them open up more."

Erica Gonzalez is the principal at the secondary campus for East Austin College Prep, where Wednesday's distribution took place. She said it was an easy decision to create this partnership, especially to give out such an important item for the kids.

"Shoes represent taking the right step forward or taking a new step forward," Gonzalez said. "Unfortunately, not all of our kids get the opportunity to get new school shoes. For a lot of them, these are their shoes for the school year."

Samaritan's Feet and BB&T will distribute about 800 total pairs of shoes Wednesday.

© 2018 KVUE-TV