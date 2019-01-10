AUSTIN, Texas — Two years after Stubb's Bar-B-Q agreed to change its name to resolve claims made in a 2015 trademark lawsuit, the restaurant and venue has announced it will get to keep the name, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The news comes as the founder of Stubb's Bar-B-Q is getting inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame.

RELATED: Founder of Stubb's Bar-B-Q inducted into Barbecue Hall of Fame

McCormick and Co., which bought One World Foods Inc., makes Stubb's barbecue sauce. In 2015, the company filed a lawsuit against the Austin music venue. According to a Statesman article, the dispute began when additional Stubb's restaurants opened in Austin at Graceland Grocery and Lala’s Little Nugget. One World claimed those locations weren’t covered by an “oral license” that allowed for the operation of the original Stubb’s on Red River Street and a catering operation at Mean Eyed Cat.

After the lawsuit was resolved, a document was filed with the Office of the Secretary of State in 2017, indicating that the venue was applying to reserve the name, "Liberty Lunch," to replace the title of Stubb's. Liberty Lunch was a legendary live music venue on West Second Street that shut down in 1999.

Rock on, Stubb's!

WATCH: Founder of Stubb's Bar-B-Q in Austin inducted into Barbecue Hall of Fame

