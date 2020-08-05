AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders announced they are extending the Stay Home, Work Safe orders in Austin-Travis County. This comes as more Texas businesses begin to reopen Friday, May 8, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to reopen the state.

On Friday, May 1, Texas retail stores, restaurants, malls, movie theaters and museums were allowed to reopen with some restrictions. A week later on May 8, Gov. Abbott gave hair, nail and tanning salons the OK to also open their doors again with some restrictions.

The Austin-Travis County stay home orders were set to expire on May 8, but Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said Friday during a virtual press conference it is being extended until the end of May for Austin and June 15 for Travis County. The order encourages everyone to stay home and practice social distancing as much as possible, Adler said.

The mayor explained there is "not much remarkable about the new orders." They're in continuation of what the county has had in place before but they now include the reopened businesses that the governor added.

The order "gives us the best chance" to avoid a second surge of COVID-19 cases, Adler added.

As of May 8, there are more than 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Austin area.

How can Austin extend stay home orders?

Gov. Abbott allowed the statewide stay home order to expire on April 30, and local orders can't supersede state orders. Here's what that means for the Austin area:

Mayor Adler and Judge Eckhardt said they can extend local stay home orders as long as they write orders that align with Gov. Abbott's orders to reopen businesses. They also can't create any penalties against individuals who disobey the stay-at-home order.

"The governor's order didn't say we couldn't make it mandatory. It said we couldn't have a criminal or civil penalty," Mayor Adler said on Monday, May 4.

Adler also pointed out the current statewide executive order still puts social distancing restrictions in place.

