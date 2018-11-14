AUSTIN — You'd be hard pressed to find someone in Austin who enjoys driving in the growing city's rush hour traffic.

The state's top leaders have made it pretty clear that they don't want to add more toll roads, nor do they want to raise the gas tax to fund new infrastructure. So lawmakers are left to come up with more creative ways to fix their constituents' congestion woes.

State Representative Celia Israel (D-Austin) has two of them. The 2019 Legislative Session doesn't start for another two months, but she's already filed two bills aimed at addressing traffic.

House Bill 269 would create a pilot program to allow buses to drive on the shoulder of the highway, going no more than 30 miles per hour, during rush hour. Israel said cities with similar programs have seen ridership increase by 20 to 40 percent.

This will be the third session Israel tries to pass this bill. It passed the House in both the 2015 and 2017 sessions but never made it out of the Senate.

House Bill 270 would allow more state employees to work from home. In 2015, Israel got the bill past the House and Senate and all the way to the governor's desk, but he vetoed it.

"We have an affordability problem. More and more people are buying further and further out from the urban core. So, you know, my hope is that working from home a couple of days a week more frequently and they have options for mass transit," Israel said. "We can't continue to do transportation the way we've been doing it."

Of course, the bills still have a long road ahead of them. In order to pass, they have to be voted out of House committees, pass in the House, go through Senate committees and pass in that chamber before they're sent to the governor.

The 2019 Legislative Session starts on Jan 8.

