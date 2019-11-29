AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center on West Stassney Lane on Friday morning.

AFD's public information officer tweeted at 9:50 a.m. Friday that crews were on scene of a fire at 512. W. Stassney, Family Nails salon.

As of just after 10 a.m., the fire has been knocked down. AFD said crews were checking for extension and that several businesses have been affected by smoke.

There are no reported injuries.

