Austin startup festivalPass provides live event subscription

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based startup festivalPass is making it easier for people to get access to live events for a monthly fee.

It's a subscription service that gives users access to live events, like concerts, sports events, food events and more for a monthly fee with no added ticket fees. It also connects users with discounted hotel rooms across the U.S.

Instead of buying tickets with transaction fees, festivalPass gives members access to tickets for events and festivals with a unique credit system. The membership includes credits to use for any event or festival, meaning they can try as many experiences as they like. Members pay a subscription ranging from $19 to $99 a month and receive credits to access many events nationwide, the startup said.

“Accessing tickets to live events has been a transactional, nonsocial, inefficient experience for decades,” said festivalPass Founder and CEO Ed Vincent. “Live events fans can now discover, access and get no-fee tickets to over 80,000 live events of all types and sizes through their subscription membership in a community-driven, social, frictionless, single-source platform that rewards them for their loyalty and participation in the community. The higher tier a subscriber signs up for, the lower the cost of the tickets.”

According to the startup, members can attend live events such as Coachella and ACL Music Festival and see artists like Dua Lipa and Billie Eillish.

