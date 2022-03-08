Employees at Austin Starbucks location form union

According to their letter, this location is a unique location because it is mostly run by students.

AUSTIN, Texas — Workers at the Starbucks location on 24th and Nueces streets near the University of Texas have formed a union.

According to a letter declaring their intents, this location is in a unique situation because it is mostly run by students.

"Our store is a unique space where students serve students, where customers and Partners not only share connections in the store, but also in their classes," the letter states. "Our store, comprised mainly of UT Austin students, presents unique scheduling challenges; this doesn't change the fact that each and every Partner at 24th and Nueces cares very deeply for each other and for the store."

We, the Partners at 24th and Nueces, are formally declaring our union petition. We do this because we are a unique store mostly run by students, and we have unique needs. #WhyWeOrganize #SBWU #unionYES #UnionStrong #ATX pic.twitter.com/EJaUJDGhhF — Starbucks Workers United 24th and Nueces (@atx_sbwu) March 8, 2022

A spokesperson from Starbucks released the following statement in response to KVUE's inquiry in regard to the union:

"We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country.

"From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. Starbucks success—past, present, and future—is built on how we partner together, always with Our Mission and Values at our core.

"As Rossann Williams, evp and president, North America, recently shared with our partners “the vote outcomes will not change our shared purpose or how we will show up for each other. … We will keep listening, we will keep connecting and we will keep being in service of one another because that’s what we’ve always done and what it means to be partner.”

Starbucks also provided the following links to some of its benefit programs:

In the students' letter, they say that Starbucks has been less than supportive in regard to unions.

"Historically, Starbucks has maintained the position that a union is unnecessary because this is a different kind of company that values us as Partners, rather than employees," it states. "At one time, we enjoyed some of the best benefits in any industry, and a company culture that made for a wonderful place to work and that was reflected in our excellent customer service."

However, they clamed that culture has "eroded" in recent years.

"We have felt increasingly pressured to do more with less, in terms of both labor and product," the letter states. "We have experienced a lack of support and competence on the part of those in positions of authority in the company, who are out of touch with the day to day realities and challenges of the operation of our stores. That is precisely why we want a union; to pave the way for a workplace that works for us."