Austin Starbucks on 6th and Congress closing in August

The location was the first in Austin when it opened 27 years ago.

AUSTIN, Texas — Starbucks confirmed Friday that its store on Sixth Street and Congress Avenue will be closing in late August.

The company said the location will be closing on Aug. 21, adding that it's part of the company's "standard course of business."

"As part of Starbucks' standard course of business, we continually review and evaluate our locations to ensure a healthy store portfolio," a spokesperson for Starbucks said. "We will continue to serve the Austin, Texas, community and encourage our customers to visit our nearby locations on Fifth and Lamar and Third and Lavaca."

According to Culture Map Austin, the location has stood for 27 years and was the city's first Starbucks location. It was also a site that appears in the movie "Miss Congeniality," starring Sandra Bullock.

The closure was confirmed just over a week after the coffee company announced plans to close 16 other stores around the country, citing safety issues. None of those stores were in Texas but in Seattle, Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon, Philadelphia and Washington.

Ongoing unionization efforts across stores in the U.S. brought a spotlight to the closures, with the company insisting closures weren't related to those efforts. Two of the stores closing had voted for a union and another had petitioned to hold a union vote.

In Austin, two Starbucks locations voted to form unions in June. The location on 45th and Lamar and the one on 24th and Nueces became the first two stores in the state to unionize.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

