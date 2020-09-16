Austin police investigating after body found dead at bus stop

There's a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating after a man was found bleeding at a South Austin bus stop Sept. 16.

According to the Austin Police Department, investigators responded to the 6500 block of S. First St. near William Cannon Drive around 5:30 a.m. The caller told police a man was passed out at a bus stop and that the man was bleeding.

During a press conference later Wednesday morning, police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with trauma to his body. The man was pronounced dead around 5:39 a.m.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists were at the scene to help investigate.

The Travis County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine how the man died.

There is a $1,000 reward from the Austin Crime Stoppers for any information leading to an arrest.

No other information is available at this time. If you have any information regarding this case, call Austin police at 512-974-TIPS.

