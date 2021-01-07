Two fires put out at abandoned South Congress business; one believed to be suspicious

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin fire crews are looking into two fires that broke out at a building on South Congress Avenue over the past 24 hours.
At around 6 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters put out a fire at the abandoned building located at 4408 South Congress Ave. The Austin Fire Department deemed the fire suspicious.
Later in that fire crew's same shift, at just after 3 a.m., a fire broke out in the back of the building.
Signage on the building shows it once belonged to a business called "GreenWave Naturals CBD Store."
Photos from the scene of the first fire show smoke coming through a hole in the roof of the business.
