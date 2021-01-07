Two fires put out at abandoned South Congress business; one believed to be suspicious

Two fires were put out at the same building in one fire crew's shift.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin fire crews are looking into two fires that broke out at a building on South Congress Avenue over the past 24 hours.

At around 6 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters put out a fire at the abandoned building located at 4408 South Congress Ave. The Austin Fire Department deemed the fire suspicious.

Later in that fire crew's same shift, at just after 3 a.m., a fire broke out in the back of the building.

Signage on the building shows it once belonged to a business called "GreenWave Naturals CBD Store."

Fire at abandoned building on South Congress deemed suspicious 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Photos from the scene of the first fire show smoke coming through a hole in the roof of the business.