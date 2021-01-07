x
Two fires put out at abandoned South Congress business; one believed to be suspicious

Two fires were put out at the same building in one fire crew's shift.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin fire crews are looking into two fires that broke out at a building on South Congress Avenue over the past 24 hours.

At around 6 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters put out a fire at the abandoned building located at 4408 South Congress Ave. The Austin Fire Department deemed the fire suspicious. 

Later in that fire crew's same shift, at just after 3 a.m., a fire broke out in the back of the building.

Signage on the building shows it once belonged to a business called "GreenWave Naturals CBD Store."

Fire at abandoned building on South Congress deemed suspicious

Crews think one of the fires started at the abandoned building is suspicious.

Photos from the scene of the first fire show smoke coming through a hole in the roof of the business.

