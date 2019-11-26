AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is regarding the "Rebel Ray" cold case in Williamson County.

The Austin Police Department needs your help in identifying a body that at an Austin resident's fence line on Nov. 3.

The property owner said they were checking their fence line at around 4:30 p.m. that day when they found partial skeletal remains on an adjoining property in the 9400 block of East U.S. 290. The Travis County Search and Rescue team found the rest of the remains a few days later on Nov. 6.

Police believe her remains had been there for several months. The circumstances of her death have not been determined yet, police said.

The APD said they believe the remains belonged to a black woman who was about 20 to 30 years of age. Authorities believe she was about 4 feet, 11 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was missing her wisdom teeth and had one metal filling.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, use the Crime Stoppers App or email APD's homicide unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. All tips may remain anonymous.

