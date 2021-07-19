City of Austin inviting public to give input on sidewalks, trails and bike paths

Leaders want your feedback to help develop the "ATX Walk Bike Roll" project.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is looking to update existing sidewalks, trails and bike paths.

And leaders want your feedback to help develop the "ATX Walk Bike Roll" project. They say they want to know the areas of the city that need these updates the most.

"We will explain how the City will update Austin’s sidewalks, urban trails, and bikeway plans and how you can get involved," the city said. "We encourage community members to ask questions, give feedback, and learn about next steps."

The first virtual meeting to introduce the project is happening at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11. You can sign up for that event online here.

If you have a couple of minutes to take a poll prior to the meeting, you can fill that out here.